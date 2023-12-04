Sensational Hope seals West Indies win against England

A magnificent century by Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first of three one day internationals at North Sound on Sunday.

Set 326 for victory, captain Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home with seven balls remaining, finishing on 109 not out.

Hope smashed three sixes off the penultimate over off the hapless Sam Curran to reach three figures and seal victory.

It was West Indies' highest-ever ODI run chase against England, surpassing the 286 they managed at Lord's in 2004, and their second highest against any opponents.

England were hoping to put their World Cup failure behind them and when West Indies slumped to 213-5 in the 38th over it appeared that they were in control.