Don't give masked Aubameyang 'superhero' ideas, says Chelsea's Tuchel

Chelsea's new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut for the London side in the Champions League wearing a mask for his injured jaw but manager Thomas Tuchel on Monday implored the media not to give him ideas of being a 'superhero'.

Aubameyang is recovering from a jaw injury he suffered in an armed robbery at his home in Barcelona, days before he sealed his deadline day transfer from the Spanish club. The Gabon striker will wear a mask while playing as a precaution.

Chelsea play away at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday and when it was put to Tuchel that Aubameyang could have his masked 'superhero' moment by scoring on his debut, Tuchel joked: "Don't put any ideas into Auba's head please, any further ideas.