Federer admits to last night nerves after emotional farewell

"Weeks ago, for a fact, I was so scared of this moment that it really worried me."

In the event, even though the tears did flow, the 20-times Grand Slam champion was able to find the words to express his feelings to fans, his rivals and his family.

"I was able to remind myself ... how wonderful this is," he said.

"This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on. I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great, and this is just a moment in time.

"This is how I was able to at least say everything I have wanted, I believe. I was able to get to all those places. It was wonderful."

That Federer and his great Spanish rival Rafa Nadal lost their doubles match to Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe barely mattered as the night became a celebration of one of the greatest players to have graced the game.