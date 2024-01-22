Torres hat-trick helps Barcelona snatch 4-2 win at Betis

Barcelona secured a last-gasp 4-2 win at Real Betis on Sunday, as stoppage-time goals from substitute Joao Felix and striker Ferran Torres, who completed his hat-trick, helped to ease the pressure on manager Xavi Hernandez in a stuttering season.

Barcelona are third in the LaLiga standings on 44 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid and five adrift of second-placed Girona, who host Sevilla later on Sunday.

After being thrashed by their bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and struggling in a comeback win over third-division side Unionistas to advance to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals last week, Barca were once again up against it but managed to rescue a valuable win.