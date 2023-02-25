UEFA opens probe after Sevilla keeper attacked by fan on pitch

European football's governing body UEFA has opened an investigation after Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan on the pitch in Thursday's Europa League match at PSV Eindhoven, The Athletic sports website reported.

The match was halted in the closing stages after a supporter ran onto the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian.

Players and staff from both teams gathered around Dmitrovic and the pitch invader before stewards intervened and took the invader off the field.

Sevilla lost the knockout stage playoff 2-0 but still advanced to the next round with an aggregate score of 3-2.