Martinez appointed Portugal coach, will contact Ronaldo

Portugal named former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as their new manageron Monday and the Spaniard said he would sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo to talk about his future in the team.

Martinez, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who left his job after Portugal suffered a shock defeat by Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation," Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Fernando Gomes told a news conference as Martinez stood next to him.