    বাংলা

    Martinez appointed Portugal coach, will contact Ronaldo

    He stepped down as Belgium coach following their World Cup group stage exit

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 02:06 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 02:06 PM

    Portugal named former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as their new manageron Monday and the Spaniard said he would sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo to talk about his future in the team.

    Martinez, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who left his job after Portugal suffered a shock defeat by Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals. 

    "I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation," Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Fernando Gomes told a news conference as Martinez stood next to him.

    "This is an important moment for the national team," he said.

    Martinez stepped down as Belgium coach following their World Cup group stage exit, saying he had made the decision to end his six-year tenure some time ago and would have left even if they had been crowned champions.

    It ended a long spell in charge of the side in which he took them to number one in the world rankings and third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    "I am delighted to be able to represent one of the most talented teams in the world," Martinez said. "I understand there are great expectations ... but I also understand there is a very large team (at the FFF) ... and together we will achieve our goals."

    The 68-year-old Santos, who was widely criticised for his tactics and for leaving forward Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for two consecutive World Cup games, became Portugal coach in 2014 and led the country in 109 matches.

    They won the European Championship in 2016 and UEFA's inaugural Nations League in 2018-19.

    Questioned about the future of Ronaldo in the national team, Martinez said that he would contact the 37-year-old, who last month joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal.

    "I want to contact all 26 players who were at the last World Cup ... Cristiano is a player on that list," he said, adding he would "sit down and talk" with the forward, who is his country's all-time record scorer with 118 goals.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Paris St Germain - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - January 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action
    French football president apologises for ‘awkward remarks’ on Zidane
    Le Graet told RMC he didn’t ‘give a damn’ where the national icon goes after Deschamps’ contract was extended
    Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly: Al Nassr coach
    The Portuguese superstar missed the first two missed the first two Al Nassr games after being suspended in England for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand
    Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Photo Shoot - Brighton Beach, Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2021 Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia talks to the media during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Players could play at Australian Open with COVID: Tiley
    Tournament director Craig Tiley said players at this month's Australian Open will not be required to take COVID-19 tests
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Nov 24, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe during training
    Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane
    France's Minister for Sports said the 'biggest sporting federation' had crossed a line after the interview of the country's football federation president was aired

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher