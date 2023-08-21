Spain's World Cup hero Carmona learns of father's death after final

Spain captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Sunday.

Carmona scored a 29th-minute goal to earn Spain a 1-0 win over England as they secured their first Women's World Cup title.

"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Spanish FA said on social media.