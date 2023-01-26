Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg of EFL Cup

PERFECT PLATFORM

Rashford gave them the perfect platform to improve that record, but Forest responded well, thinking they had immediately levelled, only for VAR to intervene, before the hosts created and wasted more chances.

The visitors produced a fine move to play Antony in on the half-hour mark, but the Brazilian was denied by Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, standing in for on-loan Dean Henderson who cannot play against his parent club United.

The next shot Antony had resulted in the second goal as his powerful effort was beaten away by Hennessey, but Weghorst, on his third appearance, was on hand to open his United account.

United supporters in the away end were singing "Wembley" at halftime and their dreams of returning to the famous old stadium for February's final continued after the break.

At 2-0, Forest were not completely out of the tie, but Fernandes's drilled finish in the 89th minute gave United the joint-biggest first-leg win by an away side in a League Cup semi-final and it would take a monumental collapse for Forest to turn things around at Old Trafford next week.

"Obviously, it was a disappointing scoreline," Forest coach Steve Cooper said. "The last thing you want to do is go to Old Trafford with this result.

"Obviously, Rashford is one of the in-form players in the country, but for us to allow him to do what he did is not good enough."

Newcastle United won 1-0 at Southampton in the first leg of the other semi-final.