Bayern defence braces for return of Barca's Lewandowski to Munich

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will decide only shortly before the game which central defenders will face Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as he returns to Munich for their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

The Poland forward, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games during his eight years at the club, joined the Spanish side in July in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.63 million).

The Bundesliga's second highest all-time scorer forced a move from Bayern despite having a contract until 2023.

He criticised the German champions who he said "tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans". Read full story