Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Messi

Lionel Messi says Argentina to not fear any team at the World Cup but he urged fans to stay calm with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away.

Copa America champions Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C as they look to win their first World Cup title since 1986.

"Today we are doing well and people are excited and think that we will come back with the Cup, but it is not like that," Argentina captain Messi told broadcaster Directv Sports.

"The World Cup is very difficult, many things have to happen (to win it), not only that we are doing well, many things that can leave you out and there are many teams that want the same as us and that are doing well.

"We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone, but with peace of mind."