City working '24 hours' to keep Haaland fit, says Guardiola

Manchester City's medical team is working round the clock to keep key striker Erling Haaland fit for the season run-in, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to Leicester City.

Haaland, who joined from Borussia Dortmund this season, has scored 45 goals in all competitions for City -- a single-season record for any Premier League player.

There had been concerns over Haaland's fitness ahead of his transfer after he missed 16 games due to injury for Dortmund last term, but the Norway international has missed only four for City this campaign.