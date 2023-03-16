Arsenal seek eight-point lead in title race

Arsenal's defeat by Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round in January may turn out to be a blessing in disguise as this Sunday they have the chance to open an eight-point lead over City in the Premier League title race.

City have gone on to reach the quarter-finals and will face Championship leaders Burnley on Saturday, then will be keeping their fingers crossed that Crystal Palace can do them a favour and halt Arsenal's charge 24 hours later.

Arsenal will host a Palace side without a win in any competition in 2023 and will see it as a gilt-edged chance to really turn up the heat on Pep Guardiola's champions.

Eight points ahead, albeit from one game more, would be a sizeable cushion for the Gunners to take into the international break as a first English title since 2004 glints on the horizon.

Arsenal, in Europa League action against Sporting on Thursday, will take nothing for granted though.

In the last four league meetings with Palace at home, they have drawn three and lost the other.

This season feels different, however, with Arsenal showing no sign of faltering in their quest to de-throne City.

Should they do it, former Liverpool midfielder and now Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes it would rank not far below Leicester City's fairytale title in 2016.