Neymar shines as PSG beat Marseille to snap winless streak

Neymar was close to his brilliant best as he gave Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday as the champions ended a three-match winless streak.

Neymar found the back of the net on the stroke of halftime to put leaders PSG on 29 points from 11 games, three ahead of second-placed Lorient.

Marseille, who had Sauel Gigot sent off midway through the second half, are fourth on 23 points, one behind RC Lens who they host next weekend.