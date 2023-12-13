Man United out of Europe after 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich

Manchester United's slim chance of a Champions League last-16 spot ended with a 1-0 defeat by group winners Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday, piling more misery on Erik ten Hag's beleaguered team in an already rocky season.

The three-time European champions needed to beat Bayern in their group stage finale on Tuesday and hope Copenhagen's game against visiting Galatasaray ended in a draw.

Neither happened as Kingsley Coman slotted home from close range in the 70th minute for Bayern, who were unbeaten in Group A to finish with 16 points and had the jubilant away fans singing "Football's Coming Home" in the dying seconds.

"We didn't make it, we have to accept and learn from it," Dutchman Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

"We made mistakes. Today the performance was very good. We didn't deserve to lose but we lost the game."

"In the end, it's not good enough."