West Ham manager Moyes confirms bid for Lyon's Paqueta

West Ham United have made a bid to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta from French club Olympique Lyonnais, the Premier League club's manager David Moyes said.

The Athletic reported that West Ham are believed to have submitted an offer worth 40 million euros ($39.93 million) to Lyon for Paqueta, who bagged nine goals and six assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

"I'll not talk about him but I can tell you that we have bid for him," Moyes told reporters on Wednesday, a day before their Europa Conference League playoff second leg against Viborg.

"He can play as a number 10, an eight, and he plays as a false nine for Brazil quite often. I think his pedigree is really good.