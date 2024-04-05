Liverpool title charge faces tough test at wounded Man United

BITTER MEMORIES

Arsenal will have bitter memories of Brighton after a crushing defeat at home by the Seagulls last May all but handed the Premier League title to City.

But Mikel Arteta's side look far more durable this time and even his fringe players are coming to the party as was seen on Wednesday when Emile Smith Rowe was given a rare start and was influential in the 2-0 victory over visiting Luton Town.

Arteta was not alone in shuffling his pack this week, with City's Pep Guardiola leaving Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne out of the starting lineup for their home clash with fourth-placed Aston Villa. They were hardly missed though as Phil Foden notched a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 victory.

City are proven masters at handling the climax of a title battle and Guardiola sounded a warning to the two clubs battling to stop them winning an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight crown.

"If we win all our games it will go until the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front," he said.

"That's why we are calm. As I said, it's tight, it's not seven or eight points. It's close. We have to wait. They have to lose points, otherwise it will not be possible, but again the team has been exceptional this season, exceptional."

Villa and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur will look to put more distance between themselves and Manchester United in the race for a coveted Champions League spot at home to Brentford on Saturday and Nottingham Forest on Sunday respectively.