    বাংলা

    Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

    Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo as well as the current Barcelona Open

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 10:08 AM

    Rafa Nadal will miss next week's Madrid Open after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January, the 22-times major champion said on Thursday.

    Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo as well as the current Barcelona Open after suffering the injury that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence as he fell to a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald.

    "Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen," Nadal said in a video published on his social media accounts.

    "The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.

    "The weeks are passing and I had the desire of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately."

    While the Spaniard, a 14-times French Open champion who has dominated the clay court season for years, still hopes to be fully fit for the Grand Slam starting in May, his statement is not optimistic.

    "The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to compete," Nadal said.

    "I was training, but a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.

    "I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know. This is how things are now."

    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - Rafael Nadal exhibition match - Plaza de Toros Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - December 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his exhibition match against Norway's Casper Ruud
    Nadal out of top 10 for first time since 2005
    Unable to defend the 600 points from Indian Wells resulted in Nadal dropping four places to 13th in the rankings
    FILE PHOTO: Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the US Open Men’s Final in 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
    Fox chief Murdoch engaged for fifth time
    The 92-year-old recently finalised his divorce from actress Jerry Hall in August
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the US.
    Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami due to injury
    The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he had started rehab and physiotherapy as instructed by doctors
    Colombia's Rafael Borre scores their second goal against Japan in a friendly game at Yodoko Sakura Stadium, Osaka, Japan on March 28, 2023.
    Acrobatic Borre completes Colombia's comeback win over Japan
    The Colombians took charge after the interval and Borre struck in the 61st minute

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan