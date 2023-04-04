Real Madrid must deliver complete performance against Barca: Ancelotti

"This match allows us to play another final and it is the most important objective. It is an important competition and we are close. We will do everything we can to play in a final.

"The idea is not to go crazy to score a goal. The idea is to play a complete game with and without the ball. We haven't got there many times and that's an important aspect. We're not going to go crazy, because you can score a goal in the fifth minute and then concede two."

Barcelona have beaten Real three times in 2023, including wins in the first leg of the tie, a league clash last month and the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

When asked if he could field a different lineup or formation to outfox the Catalan club, Ancelotti said, "it's difficult to change the system after working on the same system all year".

"Small details are where you can surprise your opponent. In general, a change in the system will only surprise you," the Italian added.