Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says fans who chant racist insults should be banned for life, in light of multiple incidents of racism against players in the top flight this season, including repeated abuse directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Brazil forward Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by opposing supporters on a number of occasions this season, with the latest incident taking place during Real's 2-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday.

"The first time a person does that in a stadium he should be banned for life," Morata told ESPN on Wednesday before Real host Atletico at the weekend.