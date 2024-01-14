Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in Melbourne opener

Novak Djokovic was dragged into a dogfight by talented teenager Dino Prizmic and had to dig deep to open his Australian Open title defence with a 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 victory in the first round on Sunday.

At a shade over four hours, it was Djokovic's longest first-round match at a major and he heaped praise on the Croatian qualifier for his performance on his Grand Slam debut.

"He deserved all the applause and all the credit he got tonight, he's an amazing player, so mature ... he really gave me a run for my money," Djokovic said.

"It was an amazing performance for a teenager who never had the experience of playing on such a big stage.

"I started well for a 36-year-old, jeez, if you think about it I'm double his age. I had some good moments (but) physically I'm still finding myself on the court."