Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea with last-gasp header

Harry Kane headed in a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea that ended with both managers being shown red cardsafter the final whistle on Sunday.

Kane glanced home Ivan Perisic's corner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors who have now won only once in their last 38 visits to Stamford Bridge.

Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the dominant hosts with a 77th-minute strike after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had equalised for Tottenham in the 68th minute.

Centre back Kalidou Koulibaly marked his home debut in style by volleying Chelsea in front from a corner in the 19th minute and the hosts totally dominated the opening period.

Chelsea wasted several chances to increase their lead with Raheem Sterling blazing one great chance over and it was easy to understand Tuchel's frustration when Hojbjerg levelled.

Tuchel was furious that the goal was allowed, believing Kai Havertz had been fouled in the build-up and that Richarlison had been standing in an offside position, and clashed with Conte, earning both of them yellow cards.