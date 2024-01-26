Sensational Sinner dethrones Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner downed defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday to hand the top seed a first defeat at his Melbourne Park fortress in six years and power into his maiden Grand Slam final.

Sinner's masterclass in the opening two sets set the wheels in motion for Djokovic's only defeat in the semi-finals of his favourite major. The youngster also became the first Italian player to reach an Australian Open singles final.

"It was a very, very tough match," said Sinner, who did not face a single break point in the match.

"I started out very well, for two sets I felt that he was not feeling too good on court so I just tried to keep pushing and then in the third set I had match point and I missed the forehand, but you know, this is tennis.