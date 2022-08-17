With defeat to Raducanu, Serena running out of time to find form for US Open

Serena Williams' farewell tour suffered another bump in the road on Tuesday with a 6-4 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great's career.

Williams has just one professional tournament remaining before the US Open, where she will have one last chance to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

After a sluggish start in the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, Williams gave the sold-out crowd something to cheer about in the first set when she crushed back-to-back aces to cut reigning US Open champion Raducanu's lead to 4-3.