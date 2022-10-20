Nunez earns points for Liverpool, Man Utd outclass Tottenham

Liverpool's 1-0 win over champions Manchester City at the weekend looked like lift-off for their stuttering season but they were made to work extra hard by West Ham.

In the end they were thankful for summer signing Nunez's first Anfield goal for the club, a superb downward header in the 22nd minute from a cross by Kostas Tsimikas.

Nunez also rattled the post with a ferocious shot but West Ham could easily have taken a point.

Jarrod Bowen's penalty was saved by Alisson just before halftime while Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma both had great opportunities for the visitors late on.

Liverpool moved up to seventh with 16 points from 10 games, two points behind Newcastle and three behind Manchester United.

"I don't stand here thinking it should be an easy game for us, but we got the result and I think we deserved the result," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who was red-carded during the win over City, said. "Luck hasn't always been on our side but maybe today we had it, or Ali, however you want to look at it.

"It is three points more, massive."