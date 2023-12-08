Ten Hag urges Man Utd squad to emulate Maguire and McTominay's commitment

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are ideal examples for Manchester United's players to follow if they want to earn their place in the starting lineup after the duo excelled in recent games, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United were floundering at the start of the season but four wins in five games have steadied the ship for a beleaguered Ten Hag, who was named the Premier League's manager of the month for November when they had a 100% record.

Defender Maguire had been heavily criticised and was on the verge of a club exit in the close season when he fell down the pecking order before he opted to stay and fight for his place.