    বাংলা

    Ten Hag urges Man Utd squad to emulate Maguire and McTominay's commitment

    United were floundering at the start of the season but four wins in five games have steadied the ship

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 04:15 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 04:15 PM

    Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are ideal examples for Manchester United's players to follow if they want to earn their place in the starting lineup after the duo excelled in recent games, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

    United were floundering at the start of the season but four wins in five games have steadied the ship for a beleaguered Ten Hag, who was named the Premier League's manager of the month for November when they had a 100% record.

    Defender Maguire had been heavily criticised and was on the verge of a club exit in the close season when he fell down the pecking order before he opted to stay and fight for his place.

    He eventually got back in due to injuries to Ten Hag's first-choice defenders and the England centre back helped United keep three clean sheets to win the player of the month gong.

    "We have a squad and there's internal competition. If you want to have a successful season you need more than 11 players. It will change throughout the season," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Bournemouth.

    "Scott and Harry played themselves into the team. That's the dedication you expect from every player."

    McTominay is the club's top scorer with five league goals, outscoring all United's forwards combined, and Ten Hag said he was not surprised by the Scotland international's eye for goal.

    "From the first moment I saw Scott, he has a very good smell to get in the box and he's a very good finisher," he said.

    "That's not a surprise. When we get the balls there, he will finish."

    On the other hand, England forward Marcus Rashford has netted only twice in this campaign despite scoring 30 times for United in all competitions last season.

    Rashford was dropped from the starting lineup against Chelsea but Ten Hag is confident the 26-year-old will return to form soon.

    "Rashford is an incredibly good player. You can't do it with 11 players and he can't play every game. He's not in the form he was last year but I'm sure he will get there," he said.

    "It's up to the players (to get back into the team). The team will line themselves up and the best players who form the best team will play."

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 6, 2023 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Ten Hag says Man United proved something to fans
    Scott McTominay scored twice and United thoroughly dominated Chelsea in a 2-1 win - a score that flattered the visitors
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 6, 2023 Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella
    McTominay brace fires Man Utd to 2-1 win over Chelsea
    United dominated in a victory that relieved some pressure on beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag
    Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 2, 2023 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Ten Hag denies unrest in Man Utd's dressing room
    The manager was asked if he was concerned that the stories in the media could be true
    Man Utd boss Ten Hag says season schedule tests players' limits
    Ten Hag says season schedule tests players’ limits
    Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are all out due to injury for United

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron