Southgate needs to recapture England form before Qatar World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate heads into the final two matches before the World Cup finals knowing he needs to quickly recapture the form of a team that is without a win in their last four games.

Friday's Nations League encounter with Italy at Milan's San Siro Stadium and then Monday's visit of Germany to Wembley Stadium are the last two chances that Southgate will have to restore some of the positive vibes around his team.

England and Southgate were jeered and booed off the field in June after collapsing to a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Hungary which followed draws with the Italians and Germans and an away loss to the Hungarians.

Some have written off those Nations League results as an inevitable product of playing in a minor competition at the end of a long season but Southgate's more serious problems lay in the lack of form of several of his regular starters.