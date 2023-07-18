What are the host cities and venues for the Women's World Cup?

The ninth FIFA Women's World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug 20. These are the host cities and venues for the tournament (Indigenous and Maori names used by tournament organisers in parenthesis):

SYDNEY (GADIGAL)

Australia's first city is home to more than five million people and boasts world class beaches as well as the iconic bridge and Opera House facing each other across the harbour.

Stadium Australia (70,000 capacity)

Built for the 2000 Olympics with an original capacity of more than 100,000, Stadium Australia will host Australia's opening game against Ireland and matches in each of the knockout rounds, including the final.

Sydney Football Stadium (42,000)

Completely rebuilt and re-opened last year, the SFS is a state-of-the-art stadium to the south of the harbour and the home ground for A-League club Sydney FC as well as two rugby teams. Will stage five group matches and a round of 16 tie.