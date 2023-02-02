'Box office' Archer ready to be patient after injury return

Jofra Archer said it is a "surreal" feeling to be back playing cricket again after a lengthy injury lay-off and the England speedster knows he must be patient during his comeback in an important year for the team.

Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines with back and elbow injuries before returning to international cricket in the one-day series in South Africa.

His career-best 6-40 helped secure England's 59-run victory in Wednesday's third one-dayer in Kimberley, though South Africa won the series 2-1.

"Being back after however long, it's kind of surreal," Archer said after England snapped a five-match winless streak in ODIs.