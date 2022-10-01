Win over Tottenham will boost Arsenal confidence, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side's 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur will give them belief that they can maintain a Premier League title challenge.

Despite winning six of their first seven league games and sitting top of the table before Saturday's derby, there were suggestions that Arsenal had benefited from a relatively easy fixture list.

Defeat by Manchester United fuelled the feeling that they were still lacking something against the rest of the "big six".

But against so-far unbeaten Tottenham, Arsenal swept away some of those doubts as they moved four points clear.