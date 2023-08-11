Messi effect set to catapult Major League Soccer to 'new level'

Lionel Messi could significantly raise the profile of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the game as a whole in the United States, experts told Reuters, with the Argentine forward's move to Inter Miami drawing attention from across the globe.

In a surprising turnaround to his career, after winning the World Cup with Argentina and a failed negotiation to return to Barcelona, the 36-year-old joined Inter Miami last month, taking a wave of devoted fans with him to the American East Coast.

Messi is by no means the first star name to move to America, with late Brazil great Pele, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic having previously plied their trade in the country.

But with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as the new face of its top league, American football is heading for new heights ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"Now Lionel Messi has come to the MLS and it's going to definitely catapult it into a whole new level of visibility and brand awareness," Neil Joyce, CEO & co-founder of CLV Group, told Reuters.

"... I think (the signing of) Messi is recognition of the maturing of the MLS, and the need to increase visibility and brand value in the run up to the World Cup in 2026."