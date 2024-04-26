Chelsea's Fernandez to miss rest of season after having groin surgery

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has undergone groin surgery and will miss the remaining six games of the season, the Premier League club said.

The Argentine international, who suffered a hernia in December, started in Chelsea's 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Tuesday before being substituted in the second half.

"Enzo Fernandez has today undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation, sidelining him for the remainder of Chelsea's 2023-24 season," Chelsea said in a statement late on Thursday.