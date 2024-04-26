    বাংলা

    Chelsea's Fernandez to miss rest of season after having groin surgery

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 08:37 AM

    Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has undergone groin surgery and will miss the remaining six games of the season, the Premier League club said.

    The Argentine international, who suffered a hernia in December, started in Chelsea's 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Tuesday before being substituted in the second half.

    "Enzo Fernandez has today undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation, sidelining him for the remainder of Chelsea's 2023-24 season," Chelsea said in a statement late on Thursday.

    "The 23-year-old midfielder will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

    The loss of Fernandez is another blow for Chelsea, who are ninth in the league and visit fourth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday.

    Argentina will hope Fernandez recovers in time to play in the Copa America in the United States in June and July.

