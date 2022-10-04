Chelsea's Mendy, Kante back from injuries ahead of Milan clash

"Edou has been training with the team the last few days so he will be in the squad, which is good news for us because we need as much competition for places," Potter told reporters.

"Kante is training more and more, not fully but getting closer... It's a case of building him up. It won't be that he can play 90 minutes and play every three days.

"It's hard to replace someone like him. Any team that loses him will suffer a little bit."

Kante's future is a concern for Chelsea with the midfielder's contract running out at the end of the season but Potter said his focus was on getting the France international back on the field.

"When he's on the pitch, he is a huge asset for us. The other thing is between the club and him," Potter said.