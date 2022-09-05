    বাংলা

    Rodgers takes blame for Leicester slump

    Leicester defended poorly and gave up possession too easily in another demoralising defeat against Brighton

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 09:44 AM

    Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the team’s poor results this season are down to him as he deflected blame from his players following the 5-2 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

    Leicester defended poorly and gave up possession too easily in another demoralising defeat that left them with a single point from their opening six games having lost their last five matches in a row, their worst start to a season since 1983-84.

    Next up is a home match against Aston Villa.

    "You can only work hard," Rodgers told BBC Sport. "We need to pick the players up for another home game next week, which will be a big opportunity for us. If we can sustain the game for longer and not make mistakes, we can build towards getting a result."

    The defeat will put Rodgers’ position in the spotlight and he accepted blame for their plight.

    "My focus is on the football and trying to give the players the confidence and structure to our game to get back to winning," he said. "We will arrive with a new energy, focus and hopefully confidence into the game next week.

    "You put the hard yards in now and work, not shirk responsibility. The results are down to me, I am the manager, and we need to go away and work even harder and get that first win."

    Leicester could not retain the ball at Brighton, which Rodgers admits was not a one-off.

    "It has been a problem for a while," he said. "The simplicity goes out of your game if you lack confidence and you stay on the ball longer than you should. At the moment it is not quite happening for us.

    "In spells we look dangerous, but we don't conserve the ball long enough to sustain any period of the game."

    RELATED STORIES
    MNM trio will need to accept sitting on the bench, says PSG coach
    MNM trio will need to accept sitting out: coach
    Galtier has not hesitated to put Neymar on the bench on Saturday, three days before their Champions League opener against Juven
    Manchester United must improve to compete at very top, says Ten Hag
    Ten Hag: United must improve to compete at top
    Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half as United, who are on a four-game winning streak, punished the visitors on the break
    Mourinho's Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese
    Roma suffer humiliating defeat at Udinese
    Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese netted four times to embarrass the visitors
    Former Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Nice on free transfer
    Ex-Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Nice
    He becomes the 13th signing in a busy transfer window for Nice

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher