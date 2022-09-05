Rodgers takes blame for Leicester slump

"You can only work hard," Rodgers told BBC Sport. "We need to pick the players up for another home game next week, which will be a big opportunity for us. If we can sustain the game for longer and not make mistakes, we can build towards getting a result."

The defeat will put Rodgers’ position in the spotlight and he accepted blame for their plight.

"My focus is on the football and trying to give the players the confidence and structure to our game to get back to winning," he said. "We will arrive with a new energy, focus and hopefully confidence into the game next week.

"You put the hard yards in now and work, not shirk responsibility. The results are down to me, I am the manager, and we need to go away and work even harder and get that first win."