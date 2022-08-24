West Ham sign defender Emerson from Chelsea

West Ham United have completed the signing of left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, with the Italy international signing a four-year contract.

British media reported that West Ham paid a fee in the region of 13 million pounds ($15.36 million) for Emerson, who was part of the Italy team that lifted the European Championship last year.

The 28-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from AS Roma in 2018, could never establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at French outfit Olympique Lyonnais. He made 71 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.