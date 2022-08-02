    বাংলা

    Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 million LIV offer, says Norman

    LIV Golf, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has signed several marquee players for the series, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 06:23 AM

    Tiger Woods turned down a sum in the region of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the breakaway circuit's CEO Greg Norman told Fox News.

    Norman said the offer was made before the Australian was named chief of the controversial series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

    "That number was out there before I became CEO. So that number has been out there, yes," two-times major winner Norman said in an interview that aired on Monday night.

    "Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you're got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that ($700-800 million) neighbourhood."

    LIV Golf has signed several marquee players for the series, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, but 15-times major champion Woods has stayed committed to the PGA Tour.

    Former world number one Woods said before last month's British Open that he disagreed with the decision by players to join the LIV Series and compared the circuit, which features huge guaranteed contracts and a 54-hole format, to the senior Champions Tour.

    "I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Barcelona sell 25% stake in audiovisual studio to Socios.com
    Barca sell 25% stake in audiovisual studio to Socios.com
    Socios.com will come on board as a technology partner accelerating Barca's blockchain, non-fungible token and Web3 strategies
    Chelsea's Tuchel braced for more frustration after mini-rebuild
    Chelsea's Tuchel braced for more frustration
    Chelsea ended last season without a trophy after storming to Champions League success a year earlier
    Arsenal banking on Man City duo to make the difference
    Arsenal banking on Man City duo
    Arsenal's young squad capitulated in the final games of last season as they watched arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur snatch fourth place in the Premier League
    Chasing pack look to close gap on Premier League duopoly
    Chasing pack look to close gap on Premier League duopoly
    Not since Chelsea triumphed in 2017, a year after Leicester’s fairytale title, has the league had a winner other than City and Liverpool

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher