Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 million LIV offer, says Norman

Tiger Woods turned down a sum in the region of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the breakaway circuit's CEO Greg Norman told Fox News.

Norman said the offer was made before the Australian was named chief of the controversial series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"That number was out there before I became CEO. So that number has been out there, yes," two-times major winner Norman said in an interview that aired on Monday night.

"Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you're got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that ($700-800 million) neighbourhood."