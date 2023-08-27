    বাংলা

    Mancini to be appointed Saudi Arabia's new coach: Ansa

    Italian media also reported that he would sign a contract until 2027 worth 25 million euros ($27 million) net per year

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 05:48 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 05:48 PM

    Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini will be the new coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, Ansa news agency reported on Sunday. 

    Mancini will leave for Riyadh on Monday to attend a presentation event. Italian media also reported that he would sign a contract until 2027 worth 25 million euros ($27 million) net per year, and would make his debut on the bench on Sept. 8 against Costa Rica. 

    Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti replaced Mancini as Italy boss. Mancini resigned on Aug. 13, ending a five-year spell in charge of the national team in which they won the European Championship but missed out on qualification for the World Cup. 

    Frenchman Herve Renard stepped down as Saudi Arabia's coach in March. The team will attempt to win its fourth Asian Cup title at the continental championship to be held in Qatar early next year. 

    The country is heavily investing in its top flight soccer league. 

    The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, with a host of top players moving to the league.

