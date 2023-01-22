    বাংলা

    Haaland fires another hat-trick to earn Man City comfortable win over Wolves

    City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM

    Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

    City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute.

    It was a matter of time until City got that crucial second goal, with Haaland converting from the spot following a foul on Ilkay Gundogan five minutes after the break. The Norwegian then quickly completed his treble to put the game to bed.

    Haaland broke former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of being the fastest player to four Premier League hat-tricks. Haaland's four came in 19 games, Van Nistelrooy's in 65.

    City cruised to victory from there on in as they closed the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points, but the Gunners have two games in hand, the first of which is against Manchester United later on Sunday. Wolves stay 17th on 17 points.

    Haaland had in fact endured a mini goal drought of three City appearances in all competitions prior to last week's strike against Tottenham Hotspur, but he certainly brought his shooting boots for the visit of struggling Wolves.

    The home side had a host of chances to break the deadlock before Haaland pounced with clinical precision five minutes before the interval, with his second expertly put away from the spot.

    That penalty took him to 30 goals in all competitions with half the season left to play, before adding one more to his tally after a dreadful error from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

    His remarkable 25-goal league haul from 19 matches would have been enough to win the Premier League golden boot in each of the previous four seasons. Dixie Dean's record of 60 goals scored in a single league season, set in 1928, remains in sight.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Leeds United v Brentford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2023 Brentford's Mads Roerslev in action with Leeds United's Pascal Struijk
    Leeds held to goalless draw
    They tried hard to play with more attacking intent after the break
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner
    Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne
    Tsitsipas, a three-time semi-finalist at the Australian Open, reached the quarter-finals on Sunday after he held firm to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner
    Tsitsipas holds off Sinner in thriller
    Long touted as a rising star, Sinner will wonder what might have been, having had Tsitsipas on the ropes
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov
    Injured hamstring major headache for Djokovic
    All eyes will be on the bandages that drape the left hamstring when the 35-year-old takes on home favourite De Minaur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher