Haaland fires another hat-trick to earn Man City comfortable win over Wolves

Haaland broke former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of being the fastest player to four Premier League hat-tricks. Haaland's four came in 19 games, Van Nistelrooy's in 65.

City cruised to victory from there on in as they closed the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points, but the Gunners have two games in hand, the first of which is against Manchester United later on Sunday. Wolves stay 17th on 17 points.

Haaland had in fact endured a mini goal drought of three City appearances in all competitions prior to last week's strike against Tottenham Hotspur, but he certainly brought his shooting boots for the visit of struggling Wolves.