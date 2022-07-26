Mukiele joins PSG on five-year deal from RB Leipzig

"At twenty-four, the native of Montreuil is thus returning to France by committing until 2027 to Paris St Germain, finding a region he knows by heart and a club he has met several times," PSG said on their website.

Mukiele made 146 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions and helped them reach the 2020 Champions League semi-finals and win the German Cup this year, the club's first major trophy.

PSG start their league campaign on Aug 6 at Clermont Foot, who have been promoted to the top flight for the first time.