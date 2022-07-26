July 26 2022

    Mukiele joins PSG on five-year deal from RB Leipzig

    Reports say he has signed for 16 million euros ($16.19 million) including add ons

    Published : 26 July 2022, 3:7 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 3:7 PM

    Paris St Germain have signed versatile France defender Nordi Mukiele on a five-year contract from RB Leipzig, the French champions said on Tuesday.

    Mukiele, who joined Leipzig in 2018 from PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier, said farewell to the German side and their supporters on Tuesday in a social media post.

    No financial details were given but media reported he had signed for 16 million euros ($16.19 million) including add ons.

    "At twenty-four, the native of Montreuil is thus returning to France by committing until 2027 to Paris St Germain, finding a region he knows by heart and a club he has met several times," PSG said on their website.

    Mukiele made 146 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions and helped them reach the 2020 Champions League semi-finals and win the German Cup this year, the club's first major trophy.

    PSG start their league campaign on Aug 6 at Clermont Foot, who have been promoted to the top flight for the first time.

