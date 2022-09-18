Man City's Guardiola says he trusts Grealish 'unconditionally'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he has always retained his trust in Jack Grealish after the midfielder scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Grealish opened the scoring after having been criticised for a lacklustre performance in the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, as well as a lack of goals and assists since his 100 million-pound ($110-million) transfer from Aston Villa last year.

"I've always said if you are here, it's because I trust them unconditionally, all of them. I know them," Guardiola told reporters after the win.

"He scored a goal and it was a good performance. Every time he has the ball it's one-against-one against the full-back all the time.