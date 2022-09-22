Qatar planning for World Cup fans to avoid prosecution for minor offences

It says the commander, in coordination with authorities, can take decisions including how to treat "acts in violation of the provisions of the laws in force in the country".

Police plan tougher action when the safety of people or property is under threat, World Cup organisers told diplomats in a briefing a few months ago, several diplomats said.

Fans who commit such acts, like using flares or fireworks which could cause damage, or being involved in a fight - even where there are no serious injuries - can expect to face fines and cancellation of their 'Hayya card', the permit to enter Qatar and access stadiums, the source said.

It was not clear whether fans who forfeit their Hayya card would be given a deadline to leave the country, or would be detained for deportation.

Security is just one challenge facing Qatar, the first Middle East country to host a soccer World Cup and the smallest nation to do so. With a population of less than 3 million people, it will host an influx of 1.2 million fans - an unprecedented challenge for the Gulf Arab state.

To help the policing effort, organisers have invited each qualified country to send at least four police officers to be on the ground in Qatar during the World Cup, the source with knowledge of policing plans said.

They will be based at a Ministry of Interior command centre and around the capital Doha to advise their Qatari counterparts.

"They will police it as they see fit...Our job is to say 'This is how we think you should deal with our fans because that's what gets the best results'," said Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of the Cheshire police and the UK’s policing lead on soccer.