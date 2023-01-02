    বাংলা

    Chelsea drop more points in top-four pursuit after draw at Forest

    Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Jan 2023, 07:40 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2023, 07:40 PM

    Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday.

    Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterlng firing them into the lead in the 16th minute with his first league goal since August.

    Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White's drilled half volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.

    The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier slotted home his first goal for his new club in the 63rd minute, with Forest looking the more likely winner from there on in.

    They could not complete the turnaround, however, with Chelsea hanging on for a point that leaves them eighth in the standings, seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

    The hosts remain in the relegation zone but climbed to 18th, level on 14 points with West Ham United above them.

    Chelsea needed the reset that the World Cup gave them, given they had gone on their longest league run without a win, five, in 10 years prior to the tournament.

    It appeared they had turned the corner after the Bournemouth win and their impressive start at the City Ground. They nearly broke the deadlock in just the second minute as Mason Mount fired over from a good position.

    The visitors went one better through Sterling after Christian Pulisic's cross had looped onto the crossbar and the England forward hammered home the rebound.

    Chelsea continued to remain in control until the break, with Pulisic wasting a good chance to make it two just before the interval, firing straight at home goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

    Brennan Johnson saw one first half effort saved, but missed an even more gilt-edged opportunity early in the second period, firing too close to Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from a good position.

    Gibbs-White was causing Chelsea all kinds of problems, firing against the crossbar before playing a big part in Aurier's equaliser, curling over a corner the visitors could not clear and former Tottenham Hotspur full back pounced. 

    Chelsea substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have done better with a late header, but it would have been harsh on the home side, who more than warranted at least a point from the contest.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 1, 2023 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring their first goal with John McGinn
    Spurs slump to Villa defeat
    They are booed off at the final whistle as defeat leaves them in fifth place with 30 points from 17 matches
    Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien
    Arsenal scale new heights
    Odegaard, who turned 24 last month, has been Arsenal's most influential player this season
    One Day International Series - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 17, 2022 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jos Buttler off the bowling of Hardik Pandya Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    BCCI to increase focus on player fitness
    Issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at the meeting in the build-up to the World Cup
    Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Everton's Conor Coady react Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    City fall behind in title race
    Erling Haaland made a positive start for Pep Guardiola's men when he latched on to Riyad Mahrez's pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher