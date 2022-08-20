Vardy extends Leicester contract until 2024

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the Foxes until June 2024, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Vardy had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

The 35-year-old, who joined from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, is third on Leicester's all-time goalscorer list with 164 strikes from 387 games in all competitions.