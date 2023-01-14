    বাংলা

    Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

    Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 with 11 balls remaining

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 06:21 AM

    Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire half century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third one-day international in Karachi on Friday and clinch the series 2-1. 

    Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 within 11 balls remaining. Opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made telling contributions. 

    Pakistan opted to bat and scored 280-9, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 101 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan making 77. 

    Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each. 

    New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - Jan 14, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference.
    Deportation drama paved way to success: Djokovic
    The Serb trained hard in the months after he was deported and while barred from competing in the United States for not being vaccinated against COVID-19
    Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Leicester City - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - Aug 13, 2022. A Arsenal fan displays a flag outside the stadium before the match.
    Arsenal fined 40,000 pounds over player conduct
    Referee Andrew Madley, who issued nine yellow cards, waved away penalty appeals from players after they confronted him deep into stoppage time
    Tennis - ATP 500 - Astana Open - National Tennis Center, Astana, Kazakhstan - Oct 9, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the men's singles final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas
    Djokovic 'emotional' after warm welcome at Melbourne Park
    The tennis star received a three-year travel ban for the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, when he arrived for the 2022 Australian Open in last January
    A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb 27, 2022.
    FIFA penalises Mexico for offensive chants by fans during WC matches
    FIFA fined the FMF $108,000. It has been sanctioned on several occasions because of a shout Mexican fans make before the rival goalkeeper clears the ball

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher