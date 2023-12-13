Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Man Utd hit new low

It earned Ten Hag plenty of credit in the bank but he is using it up fast, even if the fans are largely still behind him.

The truth is, despite $500.88 million being spent on new signings since Ten Hag took charge, United look like a team lacking a clear vision or direction.

Jaap Stam, a Champions League winner with United in the treble-winning 1999 side, said he fears for fellow Dutchman Ten Hag and says United's recent banning of some media outlets over stories of dressing room rifts just adds to the malaise.

"You need to have peace and quiet," he said.

"You don't want to pay too much attention to other things like players and the press. It has to do with your players as well, but he invested a lot of money in players that he brought.

"But are they the right players? My opinion is that they're not."

While imminent investment into the club by Jim Ratcliffe offers some cheer, the immediate concern is a trip to Anfield without suspended captain Bruno Fernandes and defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw after they were injured against Bayern.

"I am trying not to think about that," former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told CBS Sports.