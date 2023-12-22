Samson's maiden ODI ton takes India to series win in S Africa

Sanju Samson struck 108 from 114 balls on a slow wicket at Boland Park as India claimed a 78-run one-day International win over hosts South Africa at Boland Park on Thursday to secure a 2-1 victory in the series.

It is the second time India have claimed an ODI series win in South Africa as they posted an above-par 296 for eight in their 50 overs after being surprisingly sent into bat.

South Africa kept up with the run-rate for much of their reply, but lost wickets at regular intervals on a pitch not conducive to expansive stroke-play and were bowled out for 218.