Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Defending champions Italy name injury doubt Barella in Euro 2024 squad

Barella, a key figure in Spalletti's plans, sat out the 0-0 draw with Turkey on Tuesday

Defending champions Italy name injury doubt Barella in Euro 2024
Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 19, 2024 Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 10:36 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 10:36 PM

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Read More
Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown
Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown
Israel kills dozens in strike on UN school in Gaza
Israel kills dozens in strike on UN school in Gaza
Paolini keeps flag flying high as she reaches final
Paolini keeps flag flying high as she reaches final
New public servants will be under Universal Pension
New public servants will be under Universal Pension
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More