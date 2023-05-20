PSG breathing easier after back-to-back wins says Galtier

Paris St Germain have slightly eased the pressure on their shoulders after recovering from a stumble in their Ligue 1 campaign and claiming successive wins as they bid to retain their title, coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.

PSG, who are six points clear of second-placed Lens with three games remaining this season, lost three out of four home games during a poor run in March and April including a 3-1 defeat by Lorient.

However, their bid to win a ninth French title in 11 years appears to be back on track after free-scoring displays against Ajaccio and Troyes in recent weeks.

"I'm not sure how much pressure there is on us, but I'm sure we'll be able to get the points we need," Galtier told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to 16th-placed Auxerre.