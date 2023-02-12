Ben Yedder leads Monaco to 3-1 win over injury-hit PSG

The result moved Monaco up to second place with 47 points, a point above Olympique de Marseille who visit mid-table Clermont later on Saturday. PSG suffered their third league defeat this season but remain top with 54 points from 23 games.

Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring in the fourth minute when PSG failed to clear, with the midfielder side-footing home after Ben Yedder got past three defenders to set up the shot.

Monaco doubled the lead 14 minutes later after fine work by Krepin Diatta, who pressed inexperienced 17-year-old defender El El Chadaille Bitshiabu into an error that allowed Ben Yedder to fire the ball past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.