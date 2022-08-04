Koulibaly tells Napoli owner to show respect over AFCON comments

"For me, the most important thing is to respect everybody," Koulibaly told reporters on Wednesday. "You cannot speak about an African national team like this. You have to have respect as you have for the other national teams.

"I think not everyone in the club has the same idea as him. I know everybody over there, I know the supporters, and the supporters don't think like this."

In a separate interview published on Wednesday,the 31-year-old said De Laurentiis did not allow him to leave Napoli in 2015 when Chelsea made an earlier attempt to sign him.

"I asked respectfully to the owner that I wanted to leave for Chelsea but he told me that it wouldn't be possible," Koulibalytold the Guardian.

"So I waited a bit and continued my conversation with them but they really didn't want me to leave the club so I decided to renew my contract to stay in Napoli."