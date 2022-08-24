Former No.1 Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss US Open

Former world number one Angelique Kerber is pregnant and will skip the US Open, which starts in New York on Monday, the three-time Grand Slam winner from Germany said.

The left-handed Kerber, 34, last played at Wimbledon where she lost in the third round to Belgium's Elise Mertens.

She won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016 before lifting the US Open the same year to climb to the top of the women's world rankings.